Sen. Graham says FBI has his phone after potential hacking attempt

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said this week that the FBI has his phone after someone impersonating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached out to him. The big picture: "The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Senator Graham's phone," Graham's spokesperson, Taylor Reidy, confirmed to Axios Thursday.

Driving the news: Graham on Wednesday told those in attendance at the Hill & Valley Forum on Capitol Hill: "My phone is in the hands of the FBI now," The Washington Times reported.

"So I get a message, I think, from Schumer, it ain't from Schumer, and next thing you know, my phone's, I don't know what," Graham said. "Anything you can create apparently can be hacked."

The FBI did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the situation.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the FBI has not responded to an inquiry from Axios.