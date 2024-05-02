Sen. Graham says FBI has his phone after potential hacking attempt

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Jan. 17 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said this week that the FBI has his phone after someone impersonating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached out to him.
The big picture: "The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Senator Graham's phone," Graham's spokesperson, Taylor Reidy, confirmed to Axios Thursday.
Driving the news: Graham on Wednesday told those in attendance at the Hill & Valley Forum on Capitol Hill: "My phone is in the hands of the FBI now," The Washington Times reported.
Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the FBI has not responded to an inquiry from Axios.