Sen. Graham says FBI has his phone after potential hacking attempt

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speak during a news conference on border security on January 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Sen. Graham highlighted what he calls the Biden Administration's "abuse of the immigration parole system." (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Jan. 17 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said this week that the FBI has his phone after someone impersonating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached out to him.

The big picture: "The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Senator Graham's phone," Graham's spokesperson, Taylor Reidy, confirmed to Axios Thursday.

Driving the news: Graham on Wednesday told those in attendance at the Hill & Valley Forum on Capitol Hill: "My phone is in the hands of the FBI now," The Washington Times reported.

  • "So I get a message, I think, from Schumer, it ain't from Schumer, and next thing you know, my phone's, I don't know what," Graham said. "Anything you can create apparently can be hacked."
  • The FBI did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the situation.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the FBI has not responded to an inquiry from Axios.

