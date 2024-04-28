Graham predicts Trump will get immunity for "some" presidential actions

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference on border security on January 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicted Sunday that the Supreme Court will send the case of former President Trump's immunity claims back to the lower courts, and be granted immunity for some actions. The big picture: Graham's comments come days after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case, where Trump's lawyers argued that former presidents cannot be prosecuted for actions taken while in office, even once they've left the White House.

What he's saying: "I think the court's going to find that presidential immunity exists for President Trump like every other president," Graham said on CNN's "State of the Union." "But you've got to be within the scope of being president."

"I think they'll send it back to the lower courts to find out exactly what actions fall within presidential immunity and what are considered personal," he said.

"I think that's the way this will end. It will be some immunity for some of the actions," Graham said, adding that there is no such thing as "absolute immunity" in the U.S. Constitution.

Details: Graham dismissed a question from CNN's Dana Bash regarding whether voters should know the results of Trump's multiple court cases before going to the polls in November.

"I think most people have written this off. They're going to focus on their problems. Not a bunch of cases brought by liberals against Trump," he said.