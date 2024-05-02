Republican lawmakers have come a long way on climate change since the days of tossing snowballs in the U.S. Senate a decade ago. Today, an 80+ member Conservative Climate Caucus wants to elevate Republicans' voices on climate, while maintaining conservative principles. But former President Donald Trump is still at odds with that mission. The Caucus' new chair, Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, tells us her plan.

Guests: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican representing Iowa's representing 1st Congressional District and Chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus; Jael Holzman, climate and energy reporter for Axios

