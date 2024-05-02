David Trone, U. S. House of Representatives, D-Md. 6th District speaks during the Sun/FOX45/UB U.S. senate democratic candidates forum at WBFF-TV's studio. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) has cut the use of the phrase "training wheels" from an attack ad against his Senate primary opponent, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Maryland has the largest share of Black voters in the country, a key bloc for Democrats as the party tries to protect the Senate seat from a popular former Republican governor.

Trone, a congressman, is running against Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Black woman, in the Democratic primary.

In a Trone ad featuring Black state and local officials that began airing last week, a local lawmaker who has endorsed Trone argued that the "U.S. Senate is not a place for training wheels."

The comment prompted a letter from over 650 Black women, including former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, who said the comments were "not only disparaging and dismissive but also echoes tones of misogyny and racism."

Zoom in: The Trone campaign is up with a new version of the ad that does not include the "training wheels" comment, but does feature the same state and local lawmakers with many of the same statements.

The Trone campaign said in a statement to Axios: "Our team noticed a typographical error in the number of bills that David has passed through Congress."

"While fixing that error, our editors found additional footage of our endorsers that they found compelling and chose to make a number of additional edits," the campaign said.

The bottom line: Trone said in an interview with a local NBC station that aired Tuesday that the Senate seat was "not for someone on training wheels."