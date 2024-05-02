Apple sees revenue drop, though it narrowly tops earnings expectations

Apple on Thursday reported that quarterly sales dropped 4% from the same period a year ago, but the company narrowly topped expectations for both revenue and per-share earnings. Why it matters: The iPhone maker is a bellwether for the broader tech industry, given its size and the fact that it is a major consumer of displays, chips and other components.

The company also announced its board had authorized $110 billion in stock buybacks, the largest in company history.

By the numbers:

Revenue: $90.8 billion, down 4% from the prior year, but above expectations of $90 billion per LSEG (via CNBC).

$90.8 billion, down 4% from the prior year, but above expectations of $90 billion per LSEG (via CNBC). Per-share earnings: $1.53, above expectations of around $1.50.

$1.53, above expectations of around $1.50. iPhone revenue: $45.96 billion, just shy of expectations of $46 billion.

$45.96 billion, just shy of expectations of $46 billion. iPad revenue: $5.56 billion, below estimates of $5.91 billion.

$5.56 billion, below estimates of $5.91 billion. Mac revenue: $7.45 billion, ahead of expectations of around $6.86 billion.

$7.45 billion, ahead of expectations of around $6.86 billion. Services revenue: $23.87 billion, slightly above expectations of $23.27 billion.

$23.87 billion, slightly above expectations of $23.27 billion. Wearables, home and accessories revenue: $7.91 billion, below estimates of $8.08 billion.

On a geographic basis, Apple saw sales drop in every region except Europe.

What's next: The earnings report comes ahead of a media event next Monday, at which Apple is expected to debut new iPads. Apple's annual developer conference starts June 10, and the company is likely to further detail its AI strategy there.

What they're saying: "During the quarter, we were thrilled to launch Apple Vision Pro and to show the world the potential that spatial computing unlocks," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.