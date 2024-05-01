Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will use a speech to the McCain Institute in Arizona on Friday to deliver a clear warning about the economic dangers presented by Jan. 6-style attacks on American institutions. Why it matters: It's an unusual topic for a treasury secretary. But the Biden administration wants to tell voters — and Wall Street — that a second Trump administration would have economic risks.

So the president is dispatching Yellen to a swing state — and a forum named after a famous Republican, the late Sen. John McCain — to draw a link between a healthy democracy and a strong economy.

The business community has been getting comfortable with the idea of a Trump win in November. Jamie Dimon, the chair and CEO of JP Morgan Chase told a Davos audience this winter that Trump "grew the economy quite well."

What they're saying: "I admit that this doesn't seem like typical terrain for a treasury secretary," Yellen plans to say at her speech in Sedona, according to excerpts obtained by Axios.

"Recently, democracy has come under threat. That challenge was especially terrifying on the notorious day of January 6th, when rioters, spurred on by a lie, stormed the Capitol," Yellen plans to say.

"Undercutting democracy undercuts a foundation of sustainable and inclusive growth."

Zoom out: Voters have told pollsters that they trust Trump more on the economy than Biden, even as economic fundamentals indicate that the economy is better than than they acknowledge.

Biden used his State of the Union Address to try to convince voters of that, but inflation remains a problem.

Biden advisers are frustrated by a phenomenon they call "Trump amnesia" — in which many voters seem to forget the last year of Trump's presidency and his response to COVID-19.

As the 2024 campaign picks up, they have tried to remind Americans what the economy — and unemployment — looked like at the height of the pandemic under Trump.

Zoom in: Arizona, with its marque Senate race and passionate debate about over its now-repealed 1860s law banning abortion, is a crucial battleground in the 2024 campaign.

In a reference to Trump's plans to dramatically increase presidential powers, Yellen will make a broad historical argument — with references to East Germany — on how autocratic regimes stifle economic growth.

She'll also make a plea for the Federal Reserve's independence, an issue that's important to traders on Wall Street, who expect the Fed to make decisions based on economic data and not political pressure.

"As chair of the Federal Reserve, I insisted on the Fed's independence and transparency because I believe it matters for financial stability and economic growth," she will say.

Between the lines: Early in his presidency, Trump passed over Yellen for Fed chair and picked the current chair, Jerome Powell.