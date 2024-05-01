Delivery drones are getting bigger — much bigger

MightyFly's 2024 Cento eVTOL is seen during a test flight in March 2024. Photo courtesy of MightyFly

Next-gen aviation startup MightyFly says it's the first company developing a large, autonomous electric vehicle takeoff and landing (eVTOL) cargo drone that's been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration for a flight corridor, Axios is first to report. Why it matters: It's a big milestone for the emerging company — and for the drone delivery world more broadly.

Driving the news: The corridor, connecting California's New Jerusalem and Byron Airports (about 20 miles apart as the crow flies), will allow MightyFly to conduct a variety of flight tests with its latest drone, the 2024 Cento.

The company also got the go-ahead to test the Cento beyond the operator's visual line of sight while using a chase plane.

That's key, as Axios' Joann Muller has written. Beyond visual line of sight operations are essential for enabling large-scale drone logistics.

Zoom in: The latest Cento variant is a hybrid drone about the size of a small single-seater aircraft, and can carry 100 lbs. of cargo up to 600 miles.

It's designed for fully autonomous operation, down to loading and unloading packages.

It can even move packages around inside itself to adjust weight and balance as necessary.

What they're saying: "The use case is B2B expedited logistics," says CEO and founder Manal Habib, an MIT and Stanford grad who formerly worked at drone delivery startup Zipline.

"Think of deliveries from a manufacturer to suppliers. Think of deliveries from a lab to a hospital, or from a warehouse or pharmacy, as well as to improve deliveries to an oil rig or to a farm or a mining site, as well as for DOD use cases."

What's next: MightyFly is planning to demonstrate the Cento's capabilities to potential commercial operators, plus the U.S. Air Force.