Manhattan DA seeks September retrial of Harvey Weinstein

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears at a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 1 in New York City. Photo: Curtis Means/Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein will be re-tried for sex crimes in New York City as soon as September, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said on Wednesday.
The big picture: The allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein helped reignite the global #MeToo movement.
Catch up quick: Weinstein, 72, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in 2020 by a Manhattan jury.
State of play: The next hearing in New York is set for May 29, per CNN.
Zoom out: Weinstein is serving 16 years in prison in a separate rape case in Los Angeles, unaffected by the New York decision.
Go deeper: Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court