1 hour ago - Business

Manhattan DA seeks September retrial of Harvey Weinstein

A close-up of Harvey Weinstein's face as he holds one cheek with his hand. He's wearing a dark suit and white shirt.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears at a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 1 in New York City. Photo: Curtis Means/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein will be re-tried for sex crimes in New York City as soon as September, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said on Wednesday.

The big picture: The allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein helped reignite the global #MeToo movement.

  • And although the case against him in New York has been fragile, with a rape conviction overturned on appeal, the prosecution expressed belief in the case.
  • "It was a strong case in 2020 when the defendant was convicted and remains a strong case in 2024," Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said, per ABC News.

Catch up quick: Weinstein, 72, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in 2020 by a Manhattan jury.

  • He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
  • The conviction was thrown out by an appeals court on Thursday on the basis that the trial and conviction involved "egregious errors."

State of play: The next hearing in New York is set for May 29, per CNN.

  • Actress Jessica Mann, an accuser in the case, was in court on Wednesday with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. She is willing to testify again, the AP reported.
  • Weinstein was in the courtroom on Wednesday after a recent hospitalization.

Zoom out: Weinstein is serving 16 years in prison in a separate rape case in Los Angeles, unaffected by the New York decision.

  • Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala, said he's appealing the California case as well, per ABC.

