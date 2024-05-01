Manhattan DA seeks September retrial of Harvey Weinstein

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears at a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 1 in New York City. Photo: Curtis Means/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein will be re-tried for sex crimes in New York City as soon as September, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said on Wednesday. The big picture: The allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein helped reignite the global #MeToo movement.

And although the case against him in New York has been fragile, with a rape conviction overturned on appeal, the prosecution expressed belief in the case.

"It was a strong case in 2020 when the defendant was convicted and remains a strong case in 2024," Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said, per ABC News.

Catch up quick: Weinstein, 72, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in 2020 by a Manhattan jury.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The conviction was thrown out by an appeals court on Thursday on the basis that the trial and conviction involved "egregious errors."

State of play: The next hearing in New York is set for May 29, per CNN.

Actress Jessica Mann, an accuser in the case, was in court on Wednesday with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. She is willing to testify again, the AP reported.

Weinstein was in the courtroom on Wednesday after a recent hospitalization.

Zoom out: Weinstein is serving 16 years in prison in a separate rape case in Los Angeles, unaffected by the New York decision.

Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala, said he's appealing the California case as well, per ABC.

Go deeper: Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court