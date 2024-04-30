💡 What's this? EIGEN

EigenLayer, the security-as-a-service protocol driving most of the demand in decentralized finance this year, has announced a token: EIGEN.

EigenLayer enables derivatives of liquid staking derivatives in order to incentivize decentralized networks of computers checking computers.

Why it matters: EigenLayer is the biggest new thing to come along in the bear market, so this token is sure to be huge.

Yes, but: Wow, are they being control freaks about it.

In the weeds: 15% of the total supply will be given to folks who have used the protocol, a third of that is set aside for "Season 1," for those who started participating before March 15.

The tokens can't be claimed in a bunch of countries (including the U.S. and Canada) and they will go out of their way to stop geo-spoofing with VPNs.

Tokens won't be tradable for some unknown amount of time, and they might punish folks who make derivatives of the locked tokens (irony of ironies).

Sundry other complaints.

What we're watching: The token does have a new purpose: intersubjective forking.

It's a way to use social consensus as a corrective if a service provider gets unjustly punished by the network.

Bankless has a detailed description of the mechanism (it sounds like the design of an information marketplace Numerai once tried to launch).

By the numbers: EigenLayer is the second-biggest project listed on DefiLlama, with almost $16 billion in assets locked into it, up 30% in the last month.

The only larger project, Lido, is the one EigenLayer has been built on top of.

What's next: Folks who have earned free tokens can start claiming on May 10.