Stories we're watching

1. Argentina's public universities will remain open and funded, President Javier Milei said this weekend after massive protests last Tuesday.

  • Protesters had criticized Milei for seeking to cut funding to universities such as the top-ranked UBA as part of austerity measures that have included massive layoffs, closing ministries and defunding cultural organizations.
  • Milei denied plans to disendow universities, saying he only plans to audit them, and claimed that the protests' huge numbers were "padded" with "hired actors."

2. The presidents of Mexico and the U.S. discussed during a call on Sunday "concrete measures" to reduce irregular border crossings, the White House said yesterday.

  • Migration has become one of the key issues going into the November elections.
  • In Mexico, which holds presidential elections on June 2, the matter has been scarcely mentioned by the candidates.
