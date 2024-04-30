Stories we're watching

1. Argentina's public universities will remain open and funded, President Javier Milei said this weekend after massive protests last Tuesday.
Protesters had criticized Milei for seeking to cut funding to universities such as the top-ranked UBA as part of austerity measures that have included massive layoffs, closing ministries and defunding cultural organizations.
Milei denied plans to disendow universities, saying he only plans to audit them, and claimed that the protests' huge numbers were "padded" with "hired actors."