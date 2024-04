Tech companies focused on creators are cracking down on spammy aggregators in a bid to give those who create original content a better shot of breaking through.

is changing its content recommendation system to prioritize original content over spammy aggregators. Google took similar steps last month to reduce "low-quality, unoriginal content" in search results by 45%. Google began prioritizing original news in search results over aggregators in 2019.

Why it matters: YouTube, Meta, Snap and others have all moved away from producing original content and are instead relying on creators to create compelling posts and videos.