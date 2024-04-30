GOP lawmakers say Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate has fizzled

A sizable number of GOP lawmakers cast doubt on the odds of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pulling the trigger on her motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), with some arguing her efforts lost momentum after members went home for recess. Why it matters: Greene told reporters she felt members would hear from constituents back home in support of her motion shortly before House lawmakers left town. But multiple members said GOP voters have largely been against another speaker ouster attempt this Congress.

"Even trolls online have said they don't want it," one member told Axios.

"I dont think she's going to do it - I think that window for her has passed," another argued.

The intrigue: Conservatives are fuming about Johnson's decision to bring Ukraine funding without border language attached to the floor, but many say they don't want the chaos at this point in the game.

"I don't personally think so based on what I'm hearing, but you'd have to talk to the folks that have talked about triggering it," said Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), who voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he "hopes not" when asked whether he knew if the motion would be brought up this week.

"I'm not convinced that if we go into a motion to vacate, we come out with a more conservative solution, so I think every person has to evaluate it," Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) said Monday, according to Punchbowl News.

The big picture: Greene — who was not present for House votes on Monday — has been vocal about her criticisms of Johnson, not backing down even when former President Trump said he stands by the Louisiana Republican.