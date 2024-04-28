Skip to main content
Apr 28, 2024 - Politics & Policy

House Democrat says "no way" his colleagues help oust Mike Johnson

headshot
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and light purple tie, sitting at a committee dais.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

A centrist House Democrat said Sunday there is "no way" his colleagues will allow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Why it matters: Greene has not ruled out forcing a vote on her motion to vacate against Johnson when the House returns to session on Monday.

  • But many Democrats have gone on the record to say they would not support ousting Johnson, especially after he passed aid to Ukraine.
  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has also suggested Democrats would likely save the speaker.

What he's saying: Asked on MSNBC's "The Weekend" how Democrats feel about Greene's motion to vacate, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said "obviously we'll wait for Leader Jeffries to figure out that solution."

  • But, he added, "I've said this before and I think there are other members who feel the same way, the idea of allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene ... [to remove] any speaker and having that powerful moment, there is just no way Democrats are going to let her do that."
  • "I'm not going to let her do that. We won't even let her name a post office. We're not going to let her take out the speaker," he added.

Between the lines: House Democratic leadership has urged its members not to commit to saving Johnson, but many Democrats have openly swatted away the idea of removing him.

  • Those Democrats often say they do not want to plunge the House into another chaotic and unproductive vacancy, punish Johnson for passing Ukraine aid on a bipartisan basis or reward hardliners like Greene.
  • Still, most House Democrats agree: It would ultimately come down to Jeffries.
Go deeper