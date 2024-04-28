A centrist House Democrat said Sunday there is "no way" his colleagues will allow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Why it matters: Greene has not ruled out forcing a vote on her motion to vacate against Johnson when the House returns to session on Monday.

But many Democrats have gone on the record to say they would not support ousting Johnson, especially after he passed aid to Ukraine.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has also suggested Democrats would likely save the speaker.

What he's saying: Asked on MSNBC's "The Weekend" how Democrats feel about Greene's motion to vacate, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said "obviously we'll wait for Leader Jeffries to figure out that solution."

But, he added, "I've said this before and I think there are other members who feel the same way, the idea of allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene ... [to remove] any speaker and having that powerful moment, there is just no way Democrats are going to let her do that."

"I'm not going to let her do that. We won't even let her name a post office. We're not going to let her take out the speaker," he added.

Between the lines: House Democratic leadership has urged its members not to commit to saving Johnson, but many Democrats have openly swatted away the idea of removing him.