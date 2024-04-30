Endowment secrecy complicates campus "divestment" demands

"Financial divestment" is the top demand of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University. But none of them know where Columbia's money is invested. Nor does almost anyone else. Reality check: Columbia, like most private schools, keeps most of its financial information under wraps.

Its trustees do publish annual financial reports, including top-line investment performance and asset class allocations from its $13.6 billion endowment.

But those reports don't detail specific investments, such as stocks and private equity funds — let alone their geographies.

Why it matters: Divestment appears to be more of a rhetorical demand by those seeking an end to the Israel-Hamas war than it is a pragmatic strategy to bring about that end.

Historically, institutional divestment is much less powerful than corporate divestment (i.e., when companies stop doing business in or with a country).

Zoom in: Even the rhetoric at Columbia is a bit strained.

Student protesters are demanding divestment "from companies and institutions that profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine."

If one were to grant legitimacy to those controversial nouns, it's unclear how companies or institutions profit from them. Save, perhaps, for defense contractors.

In another section of their website, the students urge "Columbia to divest all economic and academic stakes in Israel."

Columbia President Minouche Shafik announced Monday that the university "will not divest from Israel" and that negotiations with student protesters had stalled.

Look ahead: There may be a small silver lining that could lead to more effective dialogs in the future.