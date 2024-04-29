Skip to main content
20 mins ago - Technology

🏃🏽‍♀️Catch up quick: G7 and Tesla

👀 G7 energy ministers meeting in Italy may endorse a sixfold expansion of energy storage deployment by 2030 to help accommodate growing renewables, per the FT and Nikkei Asia.

  • What we're watching: The ministers are also discussing a 2035 common target date for shutting down coal-fired power plants, Reuters reports.
  • Why it matters: While G7 statements are non-binding and symbolic, they offer a window into nations' ambition for following up on last year's UN climate summit.

🚗 China has "signaled its blessing for Tesla to roll out its advanced driver-assistance service in the carmaker's second-biggest market" following CEO Elon Musk's weekend visit, the WSJ reports.

  • Why it matters: China is the world's largest auto market. Tesla stock is jumping in pre-market trading as news emerges of progress toward deployment of "full self-driving" tech.
