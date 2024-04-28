Zelensky invites Hakeem Jeffries to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he invited House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to visit Ukraine. Why it matters: Jeffries played a critical role in helping House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) pass a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes aid to Ukraine.

The invitation comes several days after Zelensky said he invited Johnson to visit Ukraine as well.

Driving the news: Zelensky said in a video address released Sunday morning that he had "just spoken with Hakeem Jeffries" and "thanked him and all the congressmen for their support of our country and personal leadership in advancing a new package of assistance to Ukraine."

Zelensky said he specifically stressed Ukraine's desire for Patriot air defense missiles, which he said "are needed as soon as possible."

In a follow-up post on X about the call, Zelensky added that he "invited Congressman Jeffries to visit Ukraine."

Zoom in: Jeffries played a central role in the foreign aid fight, pressuring Johnson to put a bill with Ukraine aid on the floor and supplying Democratic votes to clear key procedural votes when he did so.