Sick of toxic screen time? Dumbphones are having a moment

Breaking up with your smartphone is hard. But a growing "dumbphone" market is giving offline alternatives. The big picture: The well-known negative effects of screens — loneliness, addiction and anxiety or depression — has left many eager to disconnect.

A dumbphone is a basic, 90's-inspired cell phone without the vortex of apps that contribute to high screen times. A return to texts and calls, if you will.

The New Yorker called dumbphones' popularity a "burgeoning cottage industry" earlier this month.

Influencers and brands are in on it too, with YouTube content creators sharing their experiences and recommendations.

Heineken recently released in limited stock The Boring Phone along with clothing brand Bodega. With no apps, the phone prompts users to start conversations.

Consider the dumbphone another entrant in Gen Z's embrace of retro: landline phones, CDs and film photography.

State of play: DumbWireless, founded in 2022, offers phones ranging from $50 to upwards of $300 from companies including Light, Punkt and Nokia, as well as a T-Mobile service plan with various data options.

LA-based couple Will Stults and Daisy Krigbaum founded the platform after struggling to unplug.

"Everybody gets that creeping feeling that they can't go on with the way they're doing things with their smartphone," Krigbaum said.

They buy phones and other accessories, like cases and SIM cards, wholesale. And they field questions from prospective customers.

Another resource, "The Dumbphone Finder" started by Jose Briones, connects people with similar options.

By the numbers: DumbWireless sold about $68,000 worth of phones last month, up from $5,000 in March 2023.

About 4,200 items were ordered from Briones' affiliate links on Amazon from January to March 2024, an increase from about 800 in the same three-month period in 2023.

The company that manufactures Nokia phones saw its sales of flip phones double in 2023 compared with 2022, per Yahoo News.

Reality check: Smartphone dependency has somewhat dropped among Gen Z and Millennials in recent years, but most are still reliant on screens.

In 2018, 28% of 18-29 year old respondents said they were dependent on smartphones. In 2023, that dropped to 20%, according to a 2023 Pew Research survey.

Only 1% of people between 18-29 years old reported owning a non-smartphone.

Context: The alarming relationship between social media use and mental health problems among America's youth has been well documented.

A buzzy new book by an NYU professor even posits: No smart phones for kids before high school.

Between the lines: Concerned parents looking to buy their kids' first phones frequently seek advice and products from DumbWireless, its founders told Axios.

Those trying out dumbphones often still have a smartphone, swapping a SIM card between the two.

