Skip to main content
36 mins ago - Business

The humble landline phone beloved by Gen Z

headshot
Illustration of a phone with the wire in the shape of a heart.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Some in Gen Z think the corded phone has a nice ring to it.

Why it matters: The sweet nostalgia for retro communication is an antidote to notification fatigue and loneliness.

  • Some young people have purchased old-school phones seeking reminders of "a simpler, pre-digital era," the Guardian reported.
  • That goes for whether the phone is actually plugged in, or simply functions as vintage decor.

State of play: Etsy, eBay and other specialty shops are stocked with landline phones.

Zoom out: Gen Z has embraced other technology from their childhoods — or from before they were born.

Reality check: Most Americans aren't using landlines, and companies don't really want them to either.

  • 70% of adults and 81% of children lived in households without a landline phone in 2022, according to the CDC.
  • Providers globally are phasing out analog signals in favor of digital-friendly fiber optic cables and wireless tech, CNN reported.

Go deeper: CDs are making a comeback thanks to Gen Z

Go deeper