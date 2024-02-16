The humble landline phone beloved by Gen Z

Share on email (opens in new window)

Some in Gen Z think the corded phone has a nice ring to it. Why it matters: The sweet nostalgia for retro communication is an antidote to notification fatigue and loneliness.

Some young people have purchased old-school phones seeking reminders of "a simpler, pre-digital era," the Guardian reported.

That goes for whether the phone is actually plugged in, or simply functions as vintage decor.

State of play: Etsy, eBay and other specialty shops are stocked with landline phones.

Zoom out: Gen Z has embraced other technology from their childhoods — or from before they were born.

CDs and vinyl records have seen a renaissance — with the latter even prompting challenges in the production of records.

Pre-iPhone photography is back, in the form of film and digital cameras. (See the buzzy new app Lapse.)

Flip phones are seeing a resurgence because they're free of the feed.

Reality check: Most Americans aren't using landlines, and companies don't really want them to either.

70% of adults and 81% of children lived in households without a landline phone in 2022, according to the CDC.

Providers globally are phasing out analog signals in favor of digital-friendly fiber optic cables and wireless tech, CNN reported.

