Sue Bird: Society "finally caught up"

Retired basketball legend Sue Bird, arguably the greatest WNBA player in history, said the business community is finally beginning to catch up to the rest of the world on the importance of women's sports.

Why it matters: Bird was part of negotiating a major collective bargaining agreement in 2019 that set the stage for big changes for players, including raising players' salary cap by 30%.

"We've been trying to get people to pay attention, to see what we've all seen behind closed doors," she said, "and now it feels like society finally caught up with us."

