Apr 27, 2024 - Business

Sue Bird: Society "finally caught up"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Sue Bird looks on as a partnership with iHeart Media is announced during the Business of Women Sport Summit presented by Deep Blue Sports and Axios at Chelsea Factory on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sue Bird during the Business of Women Sport Summit presented by Deep Blue Sports and Axios at Chelsea Factory on April 23, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jules Slutsky

Retired basketball legend Sue Bird, arguably the greatest WNBA player in history, said the business community is finally beginning to catch up to the rest of the world on the importance of women's sports.

Why it matters: Bird was part of negotiating a major collective bargaining agreement in 2019 that set the stage for big changes for players, including raising players' salary cap by 30%.

  • "We've been trying to get people to pay attention, to see what we've all seen behind closed doors," she said, "and now it feels like society finally caught up with us."

