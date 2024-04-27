Exclusive: First audio platform ever dedicated to women's sports

Driving the news: The Women's Sports Audio Network, which will be free, is set to include podcasts, sports reports and feature athletes' stories on and off the field.
The free, ad-supported network will include podcasts, daily sports reports, social content, promotion and events. It will be available across iHeartMedia's broadcast, digital and podcast platforms and everywhere podcasts are heard.
Bottom line: "This partnership effectively moves the coverage of women's sports from 15% to 90% overnight through the power of audio," said Laura Correnti, Founder and CEO of Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment.