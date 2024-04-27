Exclusive: First audio platform ever dedicated to women's sports

iHeartMedia and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that they are launching the Women's Sports Audio Network (WSAN), the first-ever audio platform dedicated strictly to women's sports.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of the huge momentum in women's sports — and the expansion in media to capitalize on it, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Driving the news: The Women's Sports Audio Network, which will be free, is set to include podcasts, sports reports and feature athletes' stories on and off the field.

The free, ad-supported network will include podcasts, daily sports reports, social content, promotion and events. It will be available across iHeartMedia's broadcast, digital and podcast platforms and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Bottom line: "This partnership effectively moves the coverage of women's sports from 15% to 90% overnight through the power of audio," said Laura Correnti, Founder and CEO of Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment.

