U.S. women's sports are becoming a hot investment vehicle for networks. Soccer and basketball in particular are becoming hot-ticket rights packages.

Why it matters: For decades, women's sports were largely neglected by the media. Now that they're cultivating bigger audiences, the appeal is beginning to widen.

Driving the news: Record-breaking attendance (87,192) last month at the UEFA European Women's Soccer Championship set a new standard for the commercial power of women's sports.

The event didn't just set a new attendance record for a women's championship event, but it beat the record for men's as well. Over 500,000 people attended the tournament.

Huge audience numbers are also attracting record ad dollars. This year saw the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament pull its highest ratings since 2004, helping Disney, which airs the championship series across its ESPN networks, sell out of ad inventory for the entire event.

Overall, ESPN said last year's 2021-2022 NCAA women's sports season across all sports broke records.

Yes, and: The UEFA success comes amid a momentum streak for women's soccer that has led to huge valuation increases.

Angel City FC was valued at $100 million in its most recent fundraising round, a franchise record.

Between the lines: The GIST, a digital sports media company that’s run by a group of 17 women, is capitalizing on the momentum that women’s sports is seeing.

The Toronto-based company, founded by three women, covers both men's and women’s sports equally but speaks to an audience of underserved fans who are majority female.

“Women’s sports are trending upwards by almost every metric, hitting genuinely impressive markers of success along the way," said Roslyn McLarty, Co-Founder and Head of Operations & Finance at The GIST.

The GIST now boasts over 500,000 email subscribers across three free newsletters.

Yes, but: A historic equal pay milestone for the U.S. women's national soccer team in May has triggered a broader conversation about the value women's sports bring to the overall media landscape.

A report out last year found that the NCAA has undervalued women's basketball by over $100 million.

ESPN currently pays the NCAA roughly $34 million for women’s basketball rights, in conjunction with over two dozen other sports championships rights. That deal expires in the 2023-2024 season.

The report, conducted by a third-party law firm and commissioned by the NCAA, estimates that the annual broadcast rights for women’s basketball alone will be worth between $81 and $112 million in 2025.

Bottom line: “Women’s sports are trending upwards by almost every metric, hitting genuinely impressive markers of success along the way," said McLarty.