Best plans: We secured meal reservations and experiences 60 days in advance the minute options opened. While in Orlando, we had two designated people each morning hopping on phones to snag Lightning Lane spots.
Situational awareness for my fellow '90s kids: Most characters don't sign autograph books anymore and instead provide less-than-magical printout signatures.
What to skip: Pirates of the Caribbean terrified our kids, both under the age of 10, and I thought the characters on the ride looked dated with the exception of Jack Sparrow.
Disney's Hollywood Studios
What to try: All things Star Wars. In Galaxy's Edge, everything from the Coca-Cola carts to the souvenir misting fans have an intergalactic flair, and we easily spotted Rey, Chewie, Kylo Ren and multiple stormtroopers.
What to skip: Slinky Dog Dash. Stick with me here, this children's coaster is fun, but a wait over an hour is not worth it.
Yes, but: If you can secure the Lightning Lane, you've got a friend in me.
Ashley's thought bubble: Disney needs more entertainment in its long lines.
I saw children — some just learning to walk — glued to phones. "The most magical place on Earth" could find ways to make waits part of a joyful experience instead of one that inspires T-shirts like this.
The vibe: If the old 4D "Honey, I Shrunk the Audience" was made into a ride, it would be something like this. Remember the dog sneezing? In Remy's ride, you travel in a mouse car and get spritzed by a champagne bottle.
Yes, but: For anyone that doesn't do well with spins and 3D glasses, this isn't for you.
Also, Journey of Water was a great Moana-inspired self-guided way to cool off and work together to make music and water fountains.
What to skip: Space 220 Restaurant, the park's newest dining spot boasting an intergalactic experience, turned out to be more like a diner setting with technical problems. We weren't "launched" into space and the screen that was supposed to show views of the cosmos during dinner wasn't working. The food was fine, but nothing I'd go out of my way to get.
Disney's Animal Kingdom
What to try: The safari is the main attraction here, but again, Lightning Lane it.