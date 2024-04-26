Where working-age populations are shrinking

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Center for Global Development; Note: Working age is defined as 15-64; decline measured annually; Chart: Axios Visuals For all of modern history, economic and population growth have gone hand in hand. Why it matters: That's now changing, as Charles Kenny and George Yang write in a new paper from the Center for Global Development.

Countries like Japan, Germany, Spain — and now China, too — have continued to register economic growth even as their working-age population has been shrinking.

The big picture: More than a quarter of the world's population now lives in a country where the working-age population is shrinking rather than growing.

China reached that point in 2016; India will get there in 2049.

Why it matters: When a country's labor force stops growing, its economic growth slows, and its government expenditures rise.

Labor-intensive industries, especially, will suffer when there isn't enough labor to fill existing jobs.

Between the lines: If a country's labor force is shrinking, that can change the national rhetoric around immigration.

"That shift helps explain a U-shaped relationship between aging populations and attitudes towards migrants in Europe," writes Kenny. "First, aging is associated with a rise in anti-migrant sentiment but then, as concerns over who is going to look after all the old people begin to rise, that trend reverses."

The bottom line: Don't hold your breath waiting for pro-immigration sentiment to rise in the U.S. We aren't going to reach the point of negative working population growth until 2054.