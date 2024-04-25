U.S. economy grew at 1.6% annualized rate in first quarter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of Commerce; Chart: Axios Visuals The U.S. economy grew at a 1.6% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2024, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: The economy slowed significantly from the end of last year—a sign the nation may be entering a more moderate period of growth.

Analysts had expected a 2.5% pace of first quarter growth. The GDP number undershot those estimates as it was dragged down by companies depleting their inventories and a surge in imports.

By comparison, gross domestic product (GDP) increased at 3.4% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 and rose 4.9% in the three-month period before that.

Zoom in: The latest GDP report, which offers the broadest snapshot of the economy's health, reflected resilient consumer activity that has kept the economy humming in recent months.

Consumer spending rose at a 2.5% annualized rate in the first quarter, cooling off a bit from the 3.3% seen in the previous quarter.

Housing activity rebounded sharply: Residential investment soared by 14% last quarter, compared to the 2.8% in the final quarter of 2023.

The big picture: The latest GDP report is the freshest sign that the economy is cooling off, even as inflation stays firm.

Stickier inflation has pushed off expectations about when and how much the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year.

Instead, Fed officials have warned in recent weeks that defeating inflation may require the central bank to hold interest rates at a two-decade high for a longer period of time.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a new chart.