Apr 26, 2024 - Sports

NFL's offense bonanza: Quarterbacks selected at record pace

Caleb Williams celebrates with fans after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Quarterbacks were selected at a record pace — six of the first 12 picks — in the first round of last night's NFL Draft.

Why it matters: It's one of the most offense-heavy first rounds in the draft's history. No defensive player was selected until the 15th pick.

  • Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy-winning QB from USC, was picked first overall by the Chicago Bears.
  • The next two picks were also quarterbacks: LSU's Jayden Daniels was picked by the Washington Commanders, and UNC's Drake Maye went to New England.
  • Here's every pick so far.

Between the lines: Williams was spotted at Babo Detroit on Woodward Avenue for lunch and card games, Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson reported.

  • "This place has been really great," Williams told Axios when asked his favorite thing about Detroit so far. "It's good food, bro. Tasty, it's a vibe."
  • "This has been fun, I've been seeing all the athletes and everything — I'm excited."

