NFL's offense bonanza: Quarterbacks selected at record pace

Caleb Williams celebrates with fans after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Quarterbacks were selected at a record pace — six of the first 12 picks — in the first round of last night's NFL Draft.
Why it matters: It's one of the most offense-heavy first rounds in the draft's history. No defensive player was selected until the 15th pick.
Between the lines: Williams was spotted at Babo Detroit on Woodward Avenue for lunch and card games, Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson reported.
