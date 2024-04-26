Hospitals mount uneven recovery from the pandemic

Data: Kaufman Hall National Hospital Flash Report; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Some health systems have recovered from the pandemic much better than others, and those with healthier margins tend to be the ones that made a stronger push into outpatient care.

The big picture: There's a wildly large and growing difference between the operating margins of top-performing health systems and those at the bottom, according to Kaufman Hall data shared with Axios.