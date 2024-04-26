Hospitals mount uneven recovery from the pandemic

Some health systems have recovered from the pandemic much better than others, and those with healthier margins tend to be the ones that made a stronger push into outpatient care.
The big picture: There's a wildly large and growing difference between the operating margins of top-performing health systems and those at the bottom, according to Kaufman Hall data shared with Axios.
"The hospitals that are not performing well are performing worse, but the hospitals that are recovering are performing extremely well," firm co-founder Ken Kaufman told Axios.
"I would say hospitals that are not doing particularly well … they're not capturing that outpatient work, or at least not at the level that they need to," he added.
Yes, but: Operating margin is only one measure of a hospital's financial health, and total margins are often much higher, said Johns Hopkins professor Gerard Anderson.
"You diversify where there is potential profit, and they have moved into all sorts of things where there is profit," he added."They have a whole portfolio of ways to make money now that they didn't have 20 years [ago]."
Some experts also say that hospitals aren't disciplined about keeping costs down.
"I think partly what happened over time is that … investments were not treated as investments, but as costs," said Yale economist Zack Cooper.