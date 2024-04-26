Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
A group of suspected nation-state hackers has been seen targeting widely used Cisco products, the company warned this week.
Why it matters: Cisco is just the latest IT vendor to uncover nation-state adversaries targeting its edge device products.
Zoom in: Cisco warned Wednesday that a nation-state hacking group was exploiting two previously unknown security flaws in its Adaptive Security Appliances.
Threat level: Cisco noted it had observed the same hacking group targeting Microsoft Exchange servers and other vendors' network devices.
The big picture: Nation-state hackers have been increasingly targeting edge devices such as routers and VPNs in their espionage campaigns.
What's next: Cisco has released software updates to resolve both of the new vulnerabilities and is urging customers to patch their systems immediately.