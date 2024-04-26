Share on email (opens in new window)

A group of suspected nation-state hackers has been seen targeting widely used Cisco products, the company warned this week. Why it matters: Cisco is just the latest IT vendor to uncover nation-state adversaries targeting its edge device products.

Zoom in: Cisco warned Wednesday that a nation-state hacking group was exploiting two previously unknown security flaws in its Adaptive Security Appliances.

The attackers used these vulnerabilities to deploy malware and execute commands on the systems of a "small set of customers," according to the advisory.

Cisco has been investigating reports of suspicious hacking activity since early this year, and it believes the hackers first launched some of its attacks in November.

Cisco has also found evidence that the hackers were testing their tactics as early as July.

Threat level: Cisco noted it had observed the same hacking group targeting Microsoft Exchange servers and other vendors' network devices.

Each of the affected organizations "involved government networks globally," Cisco added.

Wired reports that the hackers are likely aligned with the Chinese government.

The big picture: Nation-state hackers have been increasingly targeting edge devices such as routers and VPNs in their espionage campaigns.

These tools provide a launching pad for hackers into an organization's systems and include vital data about internal operations.

What's next: Cisco has released software updates to resolve both of the new vulnerabilities and is urging customers to patch their systems immediately.