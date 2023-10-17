Cisco warned Monday that hackers are actively exploiting a previously unknown security flaw in software found on a range of routers and similar network products.

Why it matters: If exploited, the security flaw could allow hackers to create an account on an affected system and gain high-level permissions, according to a recent advisory.

Cisco does not have a workaround or a patch available to fix the problem yet.

The big picture: The zero day found in Cisco's software is just the latest in a long string of attacks involving hackers targeting critical, yet unknown security flaws in popular products.

Details: Hackers are targeting a flaw in the web user interface feature on Cisco IOS XE software, which is found in routers, network switches and wireless controllers.

Once a hacker successfully exploits this flaw, they then can create a local user account and deploy an implant that allows them to execute malicious commands, according to researchers at Cisco Talos.

Once inside the network, hackers are also able to exploit another vulnerability that Cisco patched two years ago.

Cisco believes the hackers started targeting this flaw on Sept. 18, but the company was not aware of the malicious activity until Sept. 28.

Yes, but: It remains unclear how many organizations have been targeted in this scheme, how widespread the impact of the attacks will be, and who is behind the breaches.

Be smart: While the company works on a patch, Cisco is urging customers to disable the HTTP server feature on all internet-facing systems.

Cisco says this guidance is consistent with best practices that the U.S. government has recommended in similar cases.

