Altman handpicked for Homeland Security's AI safety board

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday he courted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other AI leaders to join a new federal Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board.
Why it matters: The board is full of AI heavyweights, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Google and IBM — bringing together fierce competitors and egos in an effort to ensure AI works in the national interest.
The board's members also include researchers, industry critics and government officials.
What they're saying: "I had no hesitation in selecting Sam [Altman], and he had no hesitation in joining," per Mayorkas.
"I met personally with Sam and his team at OpenAI's headquarters. Sam reflected a clear and deep understanding of the implications of implementing AI in our nation's critical infrastructure. Dario Amodei at Anthropic is another thought leader," he said, later name-checking Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai — all of whom are on the board.
What's next: The board will meet in the first week of May to discussion "foundational principles" for the group.