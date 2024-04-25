Latino-led venture capital firms helped create more than 50,000 jobs

Investments from Latino and Latina-led venture capital firms contributed to the creation of an estimated 51,600 jobs last year, according to a new report.
Why it matters: These gains come even as Latinos and other people of color remain deeply underrepresented in the VC world.
Last year, Latinos and Latinas represented 1.6% of all investment professionals in larger U.S. firms, or those managing more than $100 million in assets, according to the new report from SomosVC, a nonprofit pushing for greater representation.
Out of more than 560 large firms analyzed in the report, only 26 employ more than one Latino or Latina investor.
What they're saying: The job creation estimate speaks to the Latino community's impact despite its low VC representation, says Mariela Salas, the executive director of SomosVC.