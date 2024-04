Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NHL; Table: Axios Visuals The first round of the NHL postseason is underway. State of play: Fans can watch games now through May 5 on TNT, TBS, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Flashback: The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win their first Stanley Cup in 2023.

Zoom out: The Maple Leafs and the Jets haven't appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in the last 18 seasons, but are holding their own in Round 1 this year.

