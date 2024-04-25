Meta's AI spending spree is starting to give investors an ulcer. Zoom in: The Facebook and Instagram owner's stock plunged more than 10% today after the company warned Wall Street that it could take years for its big bets to pay off.

Between the lines: Wednesday's revenue forecast signaled a slowdown for the company, which has otherwise been outperforming against investor expectations over the past year.

"Some undoubtedly wonder if the company's positive momentum is somewhat or even largely a thing of the past," wrote Scott Kessler, global sector lead for technology media and telecommunications at market research firm Third Bridge.

The big picture: From the beginning of Meta's earning's call after the bell Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sounded defensive about his strategy of blasting away at various high-cost futuristic projects, including AI and mixed reality.

He acknowledged a "multiyear investment cycle before we fully scale" AI products.

But "we've historically seen a lot of volatility in our stock during this phase of our product playbook, where we're investing in scaling a new product but aren't yet monetizing it," he said.

Yes, but: Meta is one of the few social media companies that's been able to recover all of its losses from the pandemic-driven ad slowdown in 2022.

The company has been able to protect its business from the long-term impact of Apple's privacy changes by investing in short-form video and AI ad products.

The stock is still up 26% on the year. And several analysts, including from JPMorgan and Barclays, lowered their price targets for Meta Thursday, but voiced support for its long-term strategy.

What to watch: How the possibility of a TikTok ban affects interest in Facebook and Instagram.