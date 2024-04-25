Meta's AI spending spree is starting to give investors an ulcer.
Zoom in: The Facebook and Instagram owner's stock plunged more than 10% today after the company warned Wall Street that it could take years for its big bets to pay off.
Between the lines: Wednesday's revenue forecast signaled a slowdown for the company, which has otherwise been outperforming against investor expectations over the past year.
"Some undoubtedly wonder if the company's positive momentum is somewhat or even largely a thing of the past," wrote Scott Kessler, global sector lead for technology media and telecommunications at market research firm Third Bridge.
The big picture: From the beginning of Meta's earning's call after the bell Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sounded defensive about his strategy of blasting away at various high-cost futuristic projects, including AI and mixed reality.
He acknowledged a "multiyear investment cycle before we fully scale" AI products.
But "we've historically seen a lot of volatility in our stock during this phase of our product playbook, where we're investing in scaling a new product but aren't yet monetizing it," he said.
Yes, but: Meta is one of the few social media companies that's been able to recover all of its losses from the pandemic-driven ad slowdown in 2022.
The company has been able to protect its business from the long-term impact of Apple's privacy changes by investing in short-form video and AI ad products.
The stock is still up 26% on the year. And several analysts, including from JPMorgan and Barclays, lowered their price targets for Meta Thursday, but voiced support for its long-term strategy.
What to watch: How the possibility of a TikTok ban affects interest in Facebook and Instagram.
"We've obviously been following the events related to TikTok closely, but at this stage, it is just too early, I think, to assess its impact or what it would mean for our business," Facebook CFO Susan Li told investors.