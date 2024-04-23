Pelosi calls for Netanyahu’s resignation

The big picture: Speakingabout the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the prime minister's counteroffensive, Pelosi said Netanyahu is ultimately responsible.
"We recognize Israel's right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu. Terrible," she said in an interview with RTÉ's Six One News in Ireland. "What could be worse than what he has done in response?"
What she's saying: Pelosi said he has been an obstacle to peace in the region for years.
"I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace, but he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution," she added.