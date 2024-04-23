Pelosi calls for Netanyahu’s resignation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nancy Pelosi at the US Capitol on March 12. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign, calling him an obstacle to a two-state solution. The big picture: Speaking about the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the prime minister's counteroffensive, Pelosi said Netanyahu is ultimately responsible.

"We recognize Israel's right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu. Terrible," she said in an interview with RTÉ's Six One News in Ireland. "What could be worse than what he has done in response?"

What she's saying: Pelosi said he has been an obstacle to peace in the region for years.

"I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace, but he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution," she added.

Zoom out: The comments come after the House on Saturday voted on a bipartisan basis to pass a $95 billion foreign aid package, that includes $26 billion in military aid to Israel.

