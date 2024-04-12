2 hours ago - Economy
Exclusive: More renters worry ownership beyond their reach
Nearly 40% of renters are worried they'll never be able to buy a home, up from 27% last summer, per Redfin survey results about to be released.
Why it matters: Affordability and optimism are hitting all-time lows.
The big picture: Renting is cheaper than owning in many U.S. markets, but nearly one in four renters nationwide regularly struggle to make monthly payments, per Redfin.
- Out-of-reach home prices, difficulty saving for a down payment and high mortgage payments and interest rates are among the top reasons renters say they won't become homeowners anytime soon.
The intrigue: More renters want a slice of the American Dream. Roughly 14% of renters never wish to own a home, down from nearly 19% in Q2 2023, according to Redfin's study.