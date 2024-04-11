Uniswap warns of potential enforcement action from SEC
Uniswap Labs was served with a notice Wednesday that it would likely be sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a blog post from the company.
Why it matters: An enforcement action would continue the SEC's slow march against top cryptocurrency companies. Previous lawsuits against major U.S.-based crypto firms have hit Ripple Labs, Coinbase, Kraken, Bittrex and others.
- Uniswap intends to fight the lawsuit, according to its statement.
Context: Details of the coming enforcement action aren't known. The SEC declined to acknowledge the investigation, as a matter of policy. Uniswap Labs has so far not provided a copy of the so-called Wells notice.
Zoom out: Uniswap Labs is the main developer behind the Uniswap decentralized exchange, which is the best known such exchange on any blockchain.
- While the company developed all three versions of Uniswap, the application operates on its own, on 16 different blockchains.
By the numbers: Uniswap's token, UNI, is down 17% Thursday morning since news of the Wells notice, trading at $9.29.
- More than $6 billion is deposited on various versions of Uniswap today, which collectively facilitate between $1 and $3 billion in trading volume per day.
The big picture: The main path to registering crypto assets with the SEC has been through litigation, which has largely ended with companies shutting down as part of a settlement.