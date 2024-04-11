Exclusive: Adidas quietly steps into crypto gaming partnership

Players still standing in the second season of Crypto: The Game, a Survivor-inspired tournament for a pot of pooled ether, will get to bid on 10 one-of-one adidas tracksuit-skins Thursday afternoon for an in-game advantage. Why it matters: It's a sign that major brands are still open to cutting deals with web3 companies, suggesting that at least some of the sector's stigma is dissipating.

Between the lines: Adidas' partnership with Crypto: The Game comes with little fanfare, but a spokesperson at the company confirmed its participation with Axios, saying little else.

Flashback: The iconic streetwear brand is no stranger to digital assets, garnering some success with NFTs alongside Nike, Tiffany's, and Gucci during the Metaverse heyday of 2021.

Revenue estimates from the last cycle looked promising.

What's happening: CTG kicked off its second season earlier this week, with 800 players vying for a pot of 80 ETH, derived from ticket sales.

The game takes a 10% cut; the prize still amounts to over $250K.

Zoom in: The first season of the game generated buzz earlier in the year for its NGMI-premise and WGMI-vibes — folks vote each other off until there's only one left standing, though, gameplay is described as wholesome.

Behind the scenes: The highest bidder of each item will get an advantage, and the overall highest bid will win the advantage for the entire tribe, according to game creator Dylan Abruscato.

The second season stepped up some aspects of operations — it's built on Coinbase's Base network and entries are now NFT-based (previously, entrants sent ETH to a multi-sig).

Crypto-native shops including Uniswap, Lens, Wormhole, Safe and POAP sponsored various challenges — think scavenger hunts and revamped nostalgia games.

The bottom line: The adidas advantage is real, but we agreed to keep what it is under wraps for fun's sake.