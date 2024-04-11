13 hours ago - Economy
Charted: Staring at the sun
The sun stole eyeballs Monday.
- New data shows just how much less attention people gave to their phones during the solar eclipse's path of totality.
Between the lines: Advertising click-through rates dropped 14% on the day and a little more in regions that experienced full totality, according to data from intelligence platform Tracer shared first with Axios.
Context: Christmas last year, Dec. 20–25, saw a drop of 20% in CTR.
- The Fourth of July saw the same 14% drop as the eclipse.
