Charted: Staring at the sun

Meta advertising click-through rate in regions that experienced a partial or full eclipse
Data: Tracer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The sun stole eyeballs Monday.

  • New data shows just how much less attention people gave to their phones during the solar eclipse's path of totality.

Between the lines: Advertising click-through rates dropped 14% on the day and a little more in regions that experienced full totality, according to data from intelligence platform Tracer shared first with Axios.

Context: Christmas last year, Dec. 20–25, saw a drop of 20% in CTR.

  • The Fourth of July saw the same 14% drop as the eclipse.
