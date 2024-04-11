Charted: Staring at the sun

Data: Tracer; Chart: Axios Visuals

The sun stole eyeballs Monday.

New data shows just how much less attention people gave to their phones during the solar eclipse's path of totality.

Between the lines: Advertising click-through rates dropped 14% on the day and a little more in regions that experienced full totality, according to data from intelligence platform Tracer shared first with Axios.

Context: Christmas last year, Dec. 20–25, saw a drop of 20% in CTR.