Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, are welcomed by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a state dinner on Wednesday, April 10 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden pledged Wednesday closer ties with Japan and the Philippines to counter China's increasing influence in the Pacific. The big picture: Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in D.C. new military, economic and other agreements ahead of their trilateral summit on Thursday with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Zoom in: "This is the most significant upgrade of our alliance since it was first established," Biden said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"For the first time, Japan and the United States and Australia will create a networked system of air, missile, and defense architecture."

Biden said the U.S. and Japan plan to hold a trilateral military exercise with the U.K., while the AUKUS defense partnership was exploring "how Japan can join our work in the second pillar, which focuses on advanced capabilities, including AI, autonomous systems."

What they're saying: Kishida said through a translator that the leaders "agreed that our two countries will continue to respond to challenges concerning China through close coordination."

He added: "At the same time, we confirmed the importance of continuing our dialogue with China."

Zoom out: During his U.S. visit, Kishida gifted 250 new cherry trees to D.C. in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. They'll help replace dozens of the trees that will be removed in a restoration project at the Tidal Basin.

Biden held a state dinner for Kishida on Wednesday evening, where President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among the guests.

In photos: Biden hosts Japanese PM for state visit

Biden and Kishida toast each other during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on April 10. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. singer-songwriter Paul Simon performs in the East Room during the evening in honor of the Japanese prime minister on April 10. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A general view of the East Room during the state dinner in honor of the Japanese prime minister on April 10. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Clinton (center) joins other guests for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at the White House for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Singer Ayase, of the Japanese superduo Yoasobi, arrives at the White House for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Singer Lilas Ikuta, of the Japanese superduo Yoasobi, arrives at the White House for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple vice president Lisa Jackson arrive at the White House for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (right) arrive for the April 10 state dinner. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Media personality Lauren Sanchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrive for the April 10 state dinner. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Image

Martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen and actor Robert De Niro arrive for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrive for the April 10 state dinner. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Bidens wait to welcome the Kishidas to the White House for the state dinner on April 10. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Biden and Kishida on the South Lawn of the White House during the Japanese prime minister's arrival ceremony for his state visit. Photo: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kishida and Biden hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 10. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kishida and Biden leave the stage at the conclusion of an arrival ceremony at the White House on April 10. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's U.S. visit and photos from the state dinner in his honor.