Biden and Japanese PM forge closer ties to counter China in Pacific region
President Biden pledged Wednesday closer ties with Japan and the Philippines to counter China's increasing influence in the Pacific.
The big picture: Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in D.C. new military, economic and other agreements ahead of their trilateral summit on Thursday with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Zoom in: "This is the most significant upgrade of our alliance since it was first established," Biden said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in the White House Rose Garden.
- "For the first time, Japan and the United States and Australia will create a networked system of air, missile, and defense architecture."
- Biden said the U.S. and Japan plan to hold a trilateral military exercise with the U.K., while the AUKUS defense partnership was exploring "how Japan can join our work in the second pillar, which focuses on advanced capabilities, including AI, autonomous systems."
What they're saying: Kishida said through a translator that the leaders "agreed that our two countries will continue to respond to challenges concerning China through close coordination."
- He added: "At the same time, we confirmed the importance of continuing our dialogue with China."
Zoom out: During his U.S. visit, Kishida gifted 250 new cherry trees to D.C. in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. They'll help replace dozens of the trees that will be removed in a restoration project at the Tidal Basin.
- Biden held a state dinner for Kishida on Wednesday evening, where President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among the guests.
In photos: Biden hosts Japanese PM for state visit
Go deeper: Steelworkers bash Japan's Nippon, as Biden hosts Japanese prime minister
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's U.S. visit and photos from the state dinner in his honor.