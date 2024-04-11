A big change is coming to Apple iPhone repairs soon
Apple is making a big change to its repair process starting this fall that will see more used parts in select iPhones, the tech giant announced Thursday.
Why it matters: The move is a major victory for the "Right to Repair" movement, which Apple had vociferously opposed, that should make it easier and cheaper for consumers to fix their phones.
The big picture: Apple said the new process is designed to maintain an iPhone user's privacy, security and safety.
- It will also help consumers extend the life of their devices, which keep becoming pricier.
- It will give consumers expanded repair options and can minimize "the environmental impact of a repair," Apple said.
Yes, but: The change won't immediately help all iPhone users. It will be available this fall for iPhone 15 and later models, Apple confirmed to Axios.
Flashback: Apple rolled out self service repairs in 2022 and it now supports 40 Apple products.
- The program launched as the federal government was scrutinizing repair restrictions.
Zoom in: Apple said Thursday it will also extend its "Activation Lock feature" to iPhone parts in order "to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts."
- The company said this feature, requested by customers and law enforcement officials, is designed to limit theft "by blocking a lost or stolen iPhone from being reactivated."
