Apple is making a big change to its repair process starting this fall that will see more used parts in select iPhones, the tech giant announced Thursday. Why it matters: The move is a major victory for the "Right to Repair" movement, which Apple had vociferously opposed, that should make it easier and cheaper for consumers to fix their phones.

The big picture: Apple said the new process is designed to maintain an iPhone user's privacy, security and safety.

It will also help consumers extend the life of their devices, which keep becoming pricier.

It will give consumers expanded repair options and can minimize "the environmental impact of a repair," Apple said.

Yes, but: The change won't immediately help all iPhone users. It will be available this fall for iPhone 15 and later models, Apple confirmed to Axios.

Flashback: Apple rolled out self service repairs in 2022 and it now supports 40 Apple products.

The program launched as the federal government was scrutinizing repair restrictions.

Zoom in: Apple said Thursday it will also extend its "Activation Lock feature" to iPhone parts in order "to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts."

The company said this feature, requested by customers and law enforcement officials, is designed to limit theft "by blocking a lost or stolen iPhone from being reactivated."

