Two right-wing operatives have agreed to pay up to $1.25 million over a robocall campaign aimed at preventing Black New Yorkers from voting by mail in the 2020 election, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday. The big picture: The settlement agreement comes after Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were found liable by a federal judge in New York in March 2023 for targeting some 5,500 Black voters and transmitting "false and threatening" messages intended to discourage voting.

The pair were previously fined $5 million by the FCC and pleaded guilty to related charges in Ohio, for which they were each fined $2,500 and sentenced to two years probation and 500 hours of community service.

Zoom in: The robocalls included false claims that the CDC was "pushing to use records for mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines," per a statement from James' office.

"Wohl and Burkman orchestrated a depraved and disinformation-ridden campaign to intimidate Black voters in an attempt to sway the election in favor of their preferred candidate," said James, who filed a lawsuit against the pair in 2021, in a statement.

"Now they will pay up to $1.25 million to my office, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and the individuals who were harmed by their scheme."

What they're saying: "Our clients are pleased that we have entered into an amicable settlement with the plaintiffs," said David Schwartz, an attorney for Wohl and Burkman, in a statement to media.