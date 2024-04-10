Charted: Some groceries are getting cheaper

Data: BLS; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Food price increases are finally fading.

Driving the news: The consumer price index jumped a higher-than-expected 3.5% in March over last year, government data showed today. That was hotter than Wall Street expected and well above what Fed policymakers would like to see.

Food prices, however, rose marginally, with the "at home" (i.e., groceries) category flat in March from the previous month.

By the numbers: Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes dipped over the month.

Cereals and bakery products experienced the largest monthly drop, tumbling 0.9% in March.

Yes but: The dining out category rose 4.2% in March over last year, down slightly from the 4.5% rise in February.

