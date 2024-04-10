Skip to main content
Charted: Some groceries are getting cheaper

U.S. food inflation
Data: BLS; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Food price increases are finally fading.

Driving the news: The consumer price index jumped a higher-than-expected 3.5% in March over last year, government data showed today. That was hotter than Wall Street expected and well above what Fed policymakers would like to see.

By the numbers: Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes dipped over the month.

Yes but: The dining out category rose 4.2% in March over last year, down slightly from the 4.5% rise in February.

