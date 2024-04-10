15 hours ago - Economy
Charted: Some groceries are getting cheaper
Food price increases are finally fading.
Driving the news: The consumer price index jumped a higher-than-expected 3.5% in March over last year, government data showed today. That was hotter than Wall Street expected and well above what Fed policymakers would like to see.
- Food prices, however, rose marginally, with the "at home" (i.e., groceries) category flat in March from the previous month.
By the numbers: Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes dipped over the month.
- Cereals and bakery products experienced the largest monthly drop, tumbling 0.9% in March.
Yes but: The dining out category rose 4.2% in March over last year, down slightly from the 4.5% rise in February.
