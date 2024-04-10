Data: BLS; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

It's getting increasingly cheaper to eat at home, even if eating out is not.

Driving the news: The consumer price index (CPI) index jumped by a faster-than-expected 3.5% last month, data showed on Wednesday. That was faster than Wall Street expected, and well above what Federal Reserve policymakers would like to see.

However, food prices rose marginally, with the "at home" (ie groceries) category flat from the previous month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Overall, prices were up 2.2% year over year, which may bring some comfort to inflation-weary consumers as the price pressures of key food staples moderate.

Yes but: Although food at home prices rose by 1.2% in March, the dining out (or food away from home) category soared a whopping 4.2% year over year, down only slightly from 4.5% from February.

By the numbers: Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes dipped over the month, while the remaining three saw rising prices.

Index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs collectively rose by 0.9% in March, boosted by a 4.6% surge in the egg component.

Meanwhile, a steep 5% drop in butter prices helped cool other food at home prices, which fell by 0.5% during the month.

Cereals and bakery products index experienced the largest monthly drop, tumbling 0.9% last month.

Nonalcoholic beverages rose by 0.3%, while fruits and vegetables increased by 0.1%.

What they're saying: ""What you will find is, if you go deeper into those numbers, the opportunities at grocery stores are improving significantly, but it is restaurants where we are still seeing a bit of high inflation," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told in his recent interview to Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Egg prices after a bird flu outbreak at the largest U.S. producer.