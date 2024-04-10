President Biden said that his administration is exploring whether he has the authority to shut down the southern border without authorization from Congress. Why it matters: Taking executive action on the border has been described internally as the nuclear option. But it's clearly still on the table.

While the number of migrant crossings has declined during the first part of the year, Biden officials know they have a political problem over the border and immigration.

Driving the news: "We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden told Univision's Enrique Acevedo in an interview taped last week that aired Tuesday night.

"Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it," Biden said. "And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

Biden was clear that he has not made a final decision, adding that there was "no guarantee" that he has the power to take action on the border without legislation from Congress.

Zoom out: Bipartisan legislation to give the president more resources and power to control the border failed earlier this year.

During his State of the Union, Biden defended the legislation and dared Republicans to defy former President Trump and help him fix it.

Before the speech, Biden officials had been exploring how they could essentially close the border with Mexico by turning asylum seekers away if they cross illegally.

Zoom in: For Democrats, there have been some warning signs that Biden is losing support with Latino voters.

In his first year in office, Biden held a 54-24 advantage over former President Trump, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

That 29-point margin has dropped to 9 points, with Biden leading Trump 41-32.

Other evidence suggests that Democrats aren't losing that much Latino support. Hispanic voters favor Democrats over Republicans 61-35, according to the latest Pew Research Center survey.

Meanwhile: Biden used the interview to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza.