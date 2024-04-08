Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy

Charted: Dow stocks tend to fall on total solar eclipse days

headshot
Data: Wunderground, CFRA, S&P Global; Note: In 1963 and 1970, the total solar eclipse occurred over the weekend.; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Wunderground, CFRA, S&P Global; Note: In 1963 and 1970, the total solar eclipse occurred over the weekend.; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tends to fall on or after total solar eclipse events that are viewable in the U.S.

Context: The stock index has closed higher on just two of seven recent dates, according to an Axios and CFRA analysis.

  • The Dow was largely unchanged Monday but ended lower marginally by 0.03%.

The big picture: The positive economic impact from the eclipse — from increased travel to view the phenomenon, for example — is already being estimated at several billions.

  • Areas like southern Illinois were so popular that local airports had to close runways to park planes.
Go deeper