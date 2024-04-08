2 hours ago - Economy
Charted: Dow stocks tend to fall on total solar eclipse days
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tends to fall on or after total solar eclipse events that are viewable in the U.S.
Context: The stock index has closed higher on just two of seven recent dates, according to an Axios and CFRA analysis.
- The Dow was largely unchanged Monday but ended lower marginally by 0.03%.
The big picture: The positive economic impact from the eclipse — from increased travel to view the phenomenon, for example — is already being estimated at several billions.
- Areas like southern Illinois were so popular that local airports had to close runways to park planes.