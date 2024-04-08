New York City braces for congestion pricing

The biggest urban experiment in decades is coming to New York City in June, when vehicles will be charged $15 and up to drive in Manhattan below 60th Street. Why it matters: It's a first-in-the-nation policy that other American cities — like Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. — might be eager to replicate.

Or not: There's rampant fury over the plan and half-a-dozen lawsuits in federal courts, any of which could halt or block its implementation.

Driving the news: New York City's congestion pricing plan, decades in the making, is scheduled to take effect mid-June.

Passenger cars will be charged $15 a day to enter Manhattan's so-called "central business district," with very few exceptions.

All of Manhattan south of 60th Street will essentially become a toll road — except for perimeter streets like the FDR Drive and the West Side Highway, which will remain free.

The goals: reducing traffic, improving air quality and raising $1 billion annually for public transit improvements.

By the numbers: The number of cars in the toll zone is expected to drop 17%, per a report from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

How it works: During peak hours — 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends — drivers will pay $15 in the zone.

Off-hours, the toll will be $3.75.

Trucks and buses will pay $24 or $36, depending on their "size and purpose."

Hailing a ride? That'll be a $1.25-per-ride surcharge. An Uber or Lyft will cost an extra $2.50.

No specific implementation date has been set, but here's an MTA fact sheet that spells out more.

Congestion pricing plate readers were installed over Lexington Avenue in Manhattan in December 2023. Photo: Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

State of play: Public comments submitted to the MTA run 60% in favor of the plan, but there's powerful opposition.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has mounted the most serious legal challenge, based on arguments about the environmental impact.

Commuters, teachers, first responders, taxi drivers and small business owners in Manhattan all say they'll be grievously harmed.

"It's going to kill Broadway," says Susan Lee, president of New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing, one of the groups suing the MTA. "You're going to charge me $15 to come in to see a play, in addition to what I'm already spending?"

Even former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed congestion pricing into law in 2019, says that now is not the right time.

"What impact will an additional $15 entry surcharge have on New York City's recovery in this moment — when the migrant crisis, crime, homelessness, quality of life and taxes are all pressing problems?" he wrote in a New York Post op-ed.

Zoom out: Other cities — most notably London, but also Stockholm, Milan and Singapore — have implemented congestion pricing successfully.

Gridlock is down, public transit use is up, and opposition is minimal.

Yes, but: Manhattan is more populous, crowded and obstreperous.

The city's buses, subways and commuter rails are dirtier, less reliable and more crime-ridden.

The tolls are also prohibitively expensive — and the $15-per-car fee is just a starting point.

"Honestly, we're just not at a good place," says Lee. "The MTA needs to assure the public, to regain the confidence that we need to use the subway."

Threat level: Justifiably or not, a vast number of New Yorkers have grown frightened of riding the subway.

Last month, New York governor Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard and State Police to patrol the New York subway and do bag checks.

Some New York women call themselves "bus girlies" and encourage people to shun the subway in favor of the slower-but-seemingly-safer bus.

The other side: The MTA says the new tolls will provide a reliable funding stream to fix the problems New Yorkers complain about.

"The toll will result in 100,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone every day, relieving crowding in what is today the most congested district in the United States," per the MTA.

Improved travel options will help visitors and low-income residents in particular, the agency says.

80% of the tolls will be used to improve and modernize New York City subways and buses, 10% for the Long Island Rail Road and 10% for the Metro-North Railroad, the agency says.

What they're saying: "The policy is a very solid and strong one — the economics behind it are really unassailable," says Tom Wright, president of the Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life in the NYC tristate area.

"Roads, street space are a limited public good that sufferers from the classic crisis of the commons: We don't put a price on using it, so it's overutilized."

But what's perfect on paper could be a disaster on the ground, opponents say.

"Don't kill the goose that lays the egg," David Mack, the only MTA board member who voted against congestion pricing, said during a final approval meeting last month.

The bottom line: Congestion pricing is likely to change New York City in ways we can't predict — probably both good and bad.