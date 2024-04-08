Apr 8, 2024 - Economy
"Monkey Man" surpasses $10 million in first weekend domestic box office sales
The "John Wick"-esque action thriller "Monkey Man" was the second-highest grossing film at domestic box offices this weekend — making over $10 million across more than 3,000 theaters.
Why it matters: The movie was sold first to Netflix before "political undertones" reportedly scared the streamer off and Jordan Peele stepped in to convince Universal Pictures to pick it up, according to The Wrap.
- Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zoom in: Director, writer and star Dev Patel included real footage of political demonstrations against India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, film critic Siddhant Adlakaha notes.
- The target of the revenge-driven storyline is a man who becomes a "half-hearted metaphor for India's contemporary, right wing Hindutva government," Adlakaha writes.
Zoom out: Netflix is losing ground in India, a crucial growth market, The Wrap notes.
- The merger of Disney's Indian TV and streaming assets with Reliance Industries' JioCinema together will control around 31% of the streaming user base in India.
- Netflix has about 8% of viewers.