Key lawmakers unveil landmark data privacy bill
A sweeping data privacy bill was unveiled by two key lawmakers from opposing parties on Sunday.
Why it matters: This landmark legislation would make privacy a consumer right and put people in control of their own personal data, per a joint statement from Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) Sunday.
- Despite concern among Congress members about the way Big Tech companies use personal data, there's never been a comprehensive national law governing data privacy and consumer rights.
The big picture: The American Privacy Rights Act would eliminate the existing patchwork of state data privacy laws, per the joint statement.
- It would also give consumers the right to sue tech companies that violate their privacy rights and create a new data privacy-focused bureau within the Federal Trade Commission, according to a draft of the bill, which has yet to be introduced.
