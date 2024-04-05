The only ones not feeling eclipse mania: hospitals

The public's massive enthusiasm for the upcoming total solar eclipse may only be matched by the anxiety felt by hundreds of hospitals in the path of totality. Why it matters: With millions of people flocking to big cities and small towns to witness Monday's eclipse, hospitals are on high alert for increased traffic accidents, the potential for mass casualty events and, of course, eye damage.

Eclipse fervor will especially strain understaffed health care systems in rural towns that may not have dealt with an event of this scale.

As the eclipse nears, the feeling is "more of apprehension" for hospitals, said Lacey Carter, chief nursing officer at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Missouri.

The big picture: Some hospitals in the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, told Axios they've spent more than a year preparing with emergency drills and regular coordination with local officials.

The astronomical phenomenon is partially visible from most of the country, but as many as 4 million are expected to travel to see the total eclipse.

Parts of the South and Plains states could see severe storms on Monday, raising additional safety concerns.

A 17-page eclipse preparedness booklet from the federal health department offers health care providers guidance on everything from eye safety to helicopter rescues to lessons learned from the last total solar eclipse in 2017.

Zoom in: One of the biggest challenges for health care systems is anticipating just how large the eclipse crowds will be.

Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont, doesn't know if Monday will look more like the small city's annual Maple Festival, which brings in 10,000 to 15,000 visitors, or the Grateful Dead concerts in the 1990s that brought legions of fans to the area.

Those shows drew 100,000 people and stopped traffic on the interstate for miles, said Jonathan Billings, the hospital's chief operating officer.

At least for the Grateful Dead concerts, "we knew how many were coming because tickets were sold," he said.

Between the lines: More patients require more staff. That's a particular challenge in towns that have canceled school and are hosting local watch parties.

Southern Missouri's Ozarks Healthcare has offered incentives for staff to pick up on-call shifts, said Carter, the chief nursing officer.

Northwestern Medical Center in Vermont will have some on-call staff remain at the hospital in case cellular networks or internet capacity are overloaded, Billings said.

OhioHealth, based in Columbus, is dispatching staff to some local watch parties to provide on-site medical care, said Matt Akers, who directs safety and emergency management.

Flashback: Many hospitals spent big on preparedness efforts ahead of the 2017 eclipse but saw no significant increase in demand for services. Still, hospitals aren't taking any chances this time.

"We would rather have people here and be ready and have it not materialize than not be able to meet a need," Billings said. "It may just end up being a meaningful expense to the hospital ... and we're prepared for that."

Worthy of your time: Hospitals are also doing what they can to spread the word about eclipse viewing safety.

New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City has put its doctors on local newscasts and emailed guidance to patients.

in New York City has put its doctors on local newscasts and emailed guidance to patients. The most important tip: Only look at the eclipse with glasses that have an approved solar filter. Even if you're wearing special glasses, don't look at the eclipse through a camera or telescope lens — those instruments can magnify the sun's already-powerful rays, said James Tsai, president of New York Eye and Ear.

Doctors reported less than 100 cases of eye issues across the U.S. and Canada after the 2017 eclipse. But Tsai said his clinic has implemented protocols and testing systems in case anyone comes in with retina damage.

One fun thing: Health care workers want to see the eclipse, too. Rochester General Hospital will host a viewing party on its outdoor patio for patients and staff working the eclipse shift, complete with food trucks, music and, yes, eclipse glasses.