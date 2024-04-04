Share on email (opens in new window)

Gympass is rebranding to Wellhub, the health-focused startup announced Thursday. Why it matters: Valued at $2.4 billion as of last summer, the company is "pursuing a much bigger market," co-founder and CEO Cesar Carvalho tells Axios.

"Our name will be matching the ambition of our mission," he says.

Context: The company launched 12 years ago in Brazil to make it easier for people to buy day passes to different gyms for one fee.

Shortly afterward, Carvalho and his team pivoted the product to target corporations.

Companies now pay a monthly fee to use the platform, which allows employees to choose their own monthly plans to access fitness centers, digital classes and other benefits.

Zoom out: Wellhub is now "doubling down on nutrition, mindfulness, therapy, and sleep," Carvalho says.

"The push from employees for better wellness is only increasing" he says, citing research his company has conducted.

The company's revenue, which grew 70% year-over-year in 2023, is a reflection of that demand.

The big picture: Wellhub currently has more than 15,000 corporate clients and 2.7 million employees on its platform across 11 countries, including the U.S.

It just raised $85 million last summer in a Series F round at a $2.4 billion valuation, up from $2.2 billion in 2021.

Employees and earlier investors had an opportunity to sell some existing shares during its last fundraising.

The intrigue: Pickleball, emotional health and "healthy habit" services — such as routine tracker Fabulous and women's health monitor Clue — have been among the fastest growing services among U.S. workers over the last year.

What we're watching: Carvalho says he sees an IPO as a potential milestone in the future, but right now "we're focused on growing the business."