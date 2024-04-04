Gympass changes name to Wellhub amid wellness boom
Gympass is rebranding to Wellhub, the health-focused startup announced Thursday.
Why it matters: Valued at $2.4 billion as of last summer, the company is "pursuing a much bigger market," co-founder and CEO Cesar Carvalho tells Axios.
- "Our name will be matching the ambition of our mission," he says.
Context: The company launched 12 years ago in Brazil to make it easier for people to buy day passes to different gyms for one fee.
- Shortly afterward, Carvalho and his team pivoted the product to target corporations.
- Companies now pay a monthly fee to use the platform, which allows employees to choose their own monthly plans to access fitness centers, digital classes and other benefits.
Zoom out: Wellhub is now "doubling down on nutrition, mindfulness, therapy, and sleep," Carvalho says.
- "The push from employees for better wellness is only increasing" he says, citing research his company has conducted.
- The company's revenue, which grew 70% year-over-year in 2023, is a reflection of that demand.
The big picture: Wellhub currently has more than 15,000 corporate clients and 2.7 million employees on its platform across 11 countries, including the U.S.
- It just raised $85 million last summer in a Series F round at a $2.4 billion valuation, up from $2.2 billion in 2021.
- Employees and earlier investors had an opportunity to sell some existing shares during its last fundraising.
The intrigue: Pickleball, emotional health and "healthy habit" services — such as routine tracker Fabulous and women's health monitor Clue — have been among the fastest growing services among U.S. workers over the last year.
What we're watching: Carvalho says he sees an IPO as a potential milestone in the future, but right now "we're focused on growing the business."