AIPAC targets Republican Israel critic in rare GOP primary play

United Democracy Project, the super PAC of pro-Israel group AIPAC, is launching more than $500,000 in ads against former Rep. John Hostettler (R-Ind.) in his bid to return to Congress, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: It's a rare intervention in a GOP primary by the PAC, which tends to focus on opposing left-wing Israel critics or supporting moderate Israel supporters in Democratic primaries.

The ad buy was first reported by Jewish Insider,

State of play: Hostettler, a hardcore conservative who served in Congress from 1995 to 2007, is running in Indiana's 8th district to succeed retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.).

One of just a half dozen House Republicans who voted against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Hostettler posited in his self-published book that the war was an effort to benefit Israel.

Hostettler is one of eight Republicans running for the safely GOP seat, including former Indiana State Senate Majority Leader Mark Messmer.

What they're saying: "Hostettler was one of the most anti-Israel members of Congress while he served," UDP spokesperson Patrick Dorton told Axios.

"Our number one goal is to prevent detractors of the U.S.-Israel relationship from being elected to Congress."

Hostettler's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zoom in: The 30-second ad hits Hostettler for voting against a 2000 resolution expressing support for Israel and condemning Palestinian leaders over the violence of the second Intifada.