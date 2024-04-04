AIPAC targets Republican Israel critic in rare GOP primary play
United Democracy Project, the super PAC of pro-Israel group AIPAC, is launching more than $500,000 in ads against former Rep. John Hostettler (R-Ind.) in his bid to return to Congress, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: It's a rare intervention in a GOP primary by the PAC, which tends to focus on opposing left-wing Israel critics or supporting moderate Israel supporters in Democratic primaries.
- The ad buy was first reported by Jewish Insider,
State of play: Hostettler, a hardcore conservative who served in Congress from 1995 to 2007, is running in Indiana's 8th district to succeed retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.).
- One of just a half dozen House Republicans who voted against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Hostettler posited in his self-published book that the war was an effort to benefit Israel.
- Hostettler is one of eight Republicans running for the safely GOP seat, including former Indiana State Senate Majority Leader Mark Messmer.
What they're saying: "Hostettler was one of the most anti-Israel members of Congress while he served," UDP spokesperson Patrick Dorton told Axios.
- "Our number one goal is to prevent detractors of the U.S.-Israel relationship from being elected to Congress."
- Hostettler's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zoom in: The 30-second ad hits Hostettler for voting against a 2000 resolution expressing support for Israel and condemning Palestinian leaders over the violence of the second Intifada.
- It also cites his numerous votes against providing military aid to Israel.
- "With Israel under attack, we can't send John Hostettler to Congress," the ad says.